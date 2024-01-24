Tolstoy, Gandhi and cultural ties on one canvas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The frame of Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi sitting on a bridge shared by India and Russia beautifully portrays the friendship between the two countries.
Portraits of celebrated Russian literary figures like Alexander Pushkin, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Anton Chekhov, three of the seven wonders like the Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer and the Great Wall of China, and leaders like Nelson Mandela — all team up giving the feel of a global canvas.
On a closer look, one, however, finds a pattern— the images are windows to the culture, tradition and history of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the members of BRICS.
The display was not from a history class but from an exhibition of paintings by Kalesh Kala, displayed at the Roerich Art Gallery of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. The realistic paintings are themed to reflect the literature, landscapes, architecture, and history of the BRICS members.
The Consul of Russia and director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, Ratheesh Nair, says the exhibition aims to promote cultural ties among the BRICS nations.
Kalesh says he completed these paintings in two months. “It required extensive research to grasp the shared culture of the BRICS nations. I employed a diverse range of colour combinations, opting for acrylic as a medium due to its fast execution capabilities,” explains Kalesh.
“The BRICS countries are progressing fast, and these paintings showcase their diversity. The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive,” he adds.
The exhibition was unveiled by former diplomat T P Sreenivasan and artist B D Dethan to mark the formation of BRICS DRUZHBA, a friendship forum. The logo for Kalesh’s Art X venture was also released.
“The primary objective of this venture is to bring the paintings of local artists onto the global market,” says Kalesh.
Kalesh’s first solo exhibition titled Sapiens was a collection of science fiction paintings focusing on the evolution of human beings. BRICS DRUZHBA marks his second solo exhibition.