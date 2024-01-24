Tolstoy, Gandhi and cultural ties on one canvas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The frame of Leo Tolstoy and Mahatma Gandhi sitting on a bridge shared by India and Russia beautifully portrays the friendship between the two countries.

Portraits of celebrated Russian literary figures like Alexander Pushkin, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Anton Chekhov, three of the seven wonders like the Taj Mahal, Christ the Redeemer and the Great Wall of China, and leaders like Nelson Mandela — all team up giving the feel of a global canvas.

On a closer look, one, however, finds a pattern— the images are windows to the culture, tradition and history of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — the members of BRICS.

The display was not from a history class but from an exhibition of paintings by Kalesh Kala, displayed at the Roerich Art Gallery of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram. The realistic paintings are themed to reflect the literature, landscapes, architecture, and history of the BRICS members.