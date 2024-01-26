Trivandrum: Firebirds women’s forum set to take wing on Jan 26

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Aimed at encouraging women empowerment and camaraderie among them, an engagement forum titled ‘Firebirds’ will be launched in the city on January 26. The initiative is the brainchild of three friends -- Sheeba La Fleur, Priya Harikumar and Veena Nair.

The inaugural event will be held at Hotel Dimora at 6 pm on Republic Day. The forum is aimed at promoting self-care. Sheeba La Fleur says “We wanted to create a space for recreation and enjoyment without limits.”

“Priya, Veena and myself always wanted to do something together for women. This is a classic example of women helping women find a safe space to self-explore,” she adds.

The tagline, ‘Unleash the fire within,’ encapsulates their commitment to empower every woman to find time for herself and believe in her worth. The event titled ‘Firebirds, Women’s Republic, Just Dance’ will include worskshops, games and dinner.

For details: 9744441124, 99952 88457, 98956 24115