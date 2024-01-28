Thiruvananthapuram airport receives excellence award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport was awarded the prestigious Excellence Award by QCFI (Quality Circle Forum of India) in the National Convention on Quality Concepts 2024 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on the continuous improvement initiatives undertaken for airport operations. Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari presided over.

The award jury praised the airport’s initiatives in establishing an effective mechanism to maintain the Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) free from obstacles for safe aircraft operations and sustenance of biodiversity through its sustainability initiatives.

QCFI is recognised as the institution representing ‘The Quality Circle Movement’ in India and has represented the country in several international forums.