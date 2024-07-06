A forgotten centre of medical excellence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women and Children Hospital at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram has seen its fair share of controversies. But all can agree on one thing: The immense heritage value it possesses.

The exact date of its construction is not known, says Uma Maheshwari, a researcher on Travancore history.

“I feel it came up around 1818 around the time when the charitable hospital inside the Fort premises came up. It was during the reign of Uthrittathi Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi that several such charitable hospitals came up in Travancore,” she says.

The Mathilakam records too have mentions of additions being made to the hospital’s existing structure somewhere around 1839, during Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma’s time.

Historian M G Sasibhooshan says the hospital was initially a part of the charitable hospital on the Fort premises and shifted to its current location after Thycaud Namboothiri (architect Kesavan Vishnu Thrathan who supervised the 18th-century redesign of Sri Padmanabhaswamy temple and who spotted the location of the Fort) vacated the residence allotted to him.

“After his family left for their native place in Kunnamkulam, the Travancore government took over the space and the hospital was shifted there for people who could not visit the one on Fort premises,” he said.

Though the hospital came up during Uthrittathi Thirunal Gowri Parvathi Bayi’s time, it was during Swathi Thirunal’s reign that it was converted into one exclusively for women and children.