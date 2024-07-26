Traffic woes is a main concern in Thiruvananthapuram: Commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: G Sparjan Kumar, who has assumed charge as the new city police commissioner, says his immediate priority will be to ease traffic woes and curb the cyber and narcotic cases within the city limits.

As a first measure, the commissioner has asked the officers on traffic duty to remain in their deployed areas till late at night. “Our prime concern is traffic management. The cops have been asked to wear reflective jackets, which will give them maximum visibility in low-light situations. The public will get to know that the cops are around and that will help in better traffic management,” he says.

The Commissioner also batted for enhanced cooperation between the police and other stakeholders, including the district administration and the corporation.

A meaningful joint effort would go a great way in addressing traffic issues, he says, adding that, the department will soon start collecting data on the number of private taxis, including autorickshaws, that are currently operating in the city limits as part of general safety enhancement.

To prevent illegal plying of autorickshaws during the night, the department will devise a method, wherein the police stations concerned will be intimated about the vehicles that are available for night travel.

“Earlier, there was a system of autorickshaw drivers signing a register kept at the police stations before commencing night duty. That’s not being widely practised now. So, we are thinking of bringing in some system to keep the cops in the loop so they can know which autorickshaws are plying within their limits during the night. A final decision in this regard will be taken after due consultations with drivers,” he says.