Kerala: Onam bumper lottery release and monsoon bumper draw tomorrow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The release of the Onam bumper lottery and the lucky draw of the monsoon bumper lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan on Wednesday.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal will release the Onam bumper lottery by handing it over to actor Arjun Ashokan. The lucky draw for the monsoon bumper lottery first price will be conducted by the finance minister, while Arjun will conduct the lucky draw for the second prize.

Monsoon bumper carrying Rs.10 crore as first prize was priced at Rs. 250 per ticket. The lotteries department had made available 34 lakh tickets, of which 32,90,900 tickets were sold till 4pm on Monday.

The Onam bumper ticket priced at Rs 500 carries Rs 25 crore as first prize, while the second prize is Rs 1 crore (for 20 people). MLA V K Prasanth will be the chief guest of the function.