Young Fathima paints the tale of Ramayana

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Religious art is not always about faith, rather, it’s about finding joy in the craft itself. This has been brilliantly proven by Fathima Siya P, a Class VIII student of Sreekrishnapuram Higher Secondary School in Palakkad.

Fathima is on an ambitious mission to present the events from the Ramayana through a series of illustrations. This ‘Rekha Ramayana’ series was initiated on the first day of the Malayalam month, Karkidakam, under the guidance of the school’s art teacher, T K Vibin Nath.

Vibin elaborates on the importance of the project. “It is not about religion because all epic heroes — be it the Prophet, Christ, or Rama — have all shared the same messages. We have chosen the Ramayana illustration as part of the Karkidakam month celebration. We have held similar programmes before,” he explains.

Fathima is no stranger to success in arts, he adds. She has previously secured first place in various art competitions. In addition to her talents in drawing, she has proved her skills in cartoons, poetry writing, and quizzes. She says her family, including her father P Shamsudheen, a chess arbiter, her mother Laila, and her brother Siyan, is the biggest pillar of support in her artistic journey.

“Vibin sir suggested this project to me, and I was very excited about it. I was initially unaware of the story, but sir narrated the whole Ramayana to me. And I also watched some videos about it on YouTube. This helped me gain knowledge about the epic. The first illustration I drew was of Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana going to exile, which I chose as a picture narrating the story of sacrifice,” said Fathima.