From birds and deer to the sanctuary of rebels

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kilimanoor is a place full of history and charm. Here, you will find the famous Kilimanoor Palace, which has stood tall for over 300 years. It’s where the famous Indian painter, Raja Ravi Varma, was born. It’s also the ancestral home of the linguist Goda Varma Raja. The place was also once a sanctuary for figures such as Velu Thampi Dalawa, who sought refuge from British pursuit. As a reminder of this chapter, Thampi’s sword was preserved as a memorial within the Kilimanoor palace walls. It was eventually entrusted to the government.

The place is also an area that was once full of ‘Kili’ (birds) and ‘Maan’ (deer), and many believe that’s where the name — Kilimanoor — came from. However, in his book Keralathile Sthalacharithrangal: Thiruvananthapuram Jilla, V V K Valath expressed doubts about this interpretation.

“Scholars who have analysed the name ‘Kilimanoor’ by breaking it into its components Kili, Maan, and Oor (place) have offered this straightforward explanation. Yet, one must question this logic by looking at other place names in Kerala, such as Athiyamanur in Nemom village and Thiruvananthapuram taluk. Here, Athiyan refers to a person, not a deer. Similarly, places like Ettumanoor (Kottayam district), Perumanur (Kochi Corporation), and Puttumanur in Chemmad village (Kunnathunadu taluk) follow this pattern. But the true origin of the name Kilimanoor remains a mystery,” he writes.

Many historians share a similar opinion. Historian M G Sasibhooshan says, “The true meaning of Kilimanoor denotes a plain surface at a considerable height. The base form of ‘kili’ is ‘Kilirnna’ (tall), and ‘Maan’ is ‘Paranna’ (plain).”