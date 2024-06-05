A green signal by Kerala government

Dr E S Santosh Kumar, the senior technical officer of JNTBGRI says, the agency has developed about 45 endangered species with MBG and KFRI. The project is developed as part of the Green Kerala initiative, which pools into the global mission to plant ‘one trillion trees’.

“We have species such as Buchanania Palodensis that have just one mature tree left in the world. Recently, in a Kollam temple, we found a lone tree of Madhuca diplostemon (Kavilippa), another critically endangered species. We grow these saplings and share them with the project so that such endemic trees also get back their space,” says Santosh. The institute has so far provided saplings from 24 such species.

Indigenous trees are to be given an impetus, he adds. “We cut down these trees to plant exotic or foreign species. What happens then is we are being deprived of the ecological advantages the tree could give us. For example, ‘nellikka’ has Vitamin C in plenty required for our tropical existence. But if we consume oranges, a temperate fruit, instead, we would need 20 of them to match the Vitamin C content in one ‘nellikka’. So, such initiatives need more local focus,” he says.

Local support

Though technical support could be given by research institutes and experts, the project can go ahead only with the help of the local population, Santosh adds.

The Haritha Keralam officials also corroborate this, pointing out the total loss of about 618 islets of the 2,950 developed in the past five years. “Now, there are only 2,333 islets left spread out over 752.03 acres. In Thiruvananthapuram, one such space is ‘Rananganam’ on the police station premises in Pangode where the vegetation, mostly bamboo-based brought in by the tribals around the area, has now dried up with none to take care of,” Sanjeev explains.

The reasons, many say, are the lack of proper maintenance, construction activities on public land, natural calamities and anti-social elements. “This was the lacunae in the scheme so far. The coordination committee to monitor the pachathuruthu was not well established. Hence, this time, we are putting in place a proper structure,” he adds.

The renewed effort to set up 1,000 islets also includes a focus on reviving 220 spaces that now need sprucing up. “Gaps have to be filled in some spaces, replanting in the others, for which 15,504 saplings are needed. This will be locally arranged,” says Sanjeev. The plan is also to develop about 16 acres of mangroves in the southern districts, part of which will be to compensate for the 2.5 acres of mangrove lost to a Southern Railway project at Ernakulam.

The pachathuruthu will also include developing sacred groves in shrines as part of the Veda Haritham project. In Thiruvananthapuram, one such space is being developed on 20 acres at Sree Sankara College in Maruthoor. “The plan is to develop a ‘nakshatravanam’ to mark the 27 stars in the astronomical chart. Saplings of some of the trees will be provided by us,” says Asok.

There are a couple of private efforts too. One such was completed recently at Mannaniya College of Arts & Science where NSS volunteers developed a ‘sneharaamam’ on a two-cent land at Pangode.

“This is part of the NSS campaign to develop 3,000 such facilities across the state. Our volunteers developed a butterfly park in seven days during their camp,” says Dr Mumtaz S, NSS programme coordinator of the college.

“We are ready to back up such efforts,” says district coordinator Asok. “Recently, we visited the Indian Institute of Space Science Technology at Valiamala which has also created its own green space and water conservation facilities. They did not need our guidance but we did provide them certification,” he added.

Convergence of activities hence is the key to sustaining the new green plans, says Sanjeev. “We are trying to include people in procuring seedlings too. This time, there is a prompt action plan. Such efforts are needed to combat the effects of climate change,” he says.