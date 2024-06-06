Lead in three assembly segments sparks NDA hopes of sweeping Thiruvananthapuram in 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The BJP-led NDA, which narrowly missed victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat even with its all-time best vote share of around 36%, is upbeat that it could emerge first in three of the seven assembly segments with significant margins.

The saffron camp believes these gains will favour the party in the upcoming local body polls and also in the 2026 assembly election, where it is hopeful of bagging a few seats from the capital.

Significantly, the three assembly segments – Nemom, Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu – where the NDA’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar made it big, are currently represented by LDF MLAs. Of these, the NDA could maintain a lead of over 22,000 votes in its traditional stronghold, Nemom.

Interestingly, Nemom is the assembly seat where the LDF prides to have closed the saffron party’s account in 2021 by a margin of nearly 4,000 votes. The NDA also made significant gains in the IT hub of Kazhakkottam, leading by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Kazhakkoottam is the assembly segment where the NDA has been consistently finishing in the second spot in the last two assembly elections and a Lok Sabha poll held since 2016. O Rajagopal was the only other BJP candidate who could come first in the Kazhakkoottam assembly segment by a margin of over 7,600 votes in 2014.