Thiruvananthapuram student wins bronze at national powerlifting tourney

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Athul Krishna, a Class XII commerce student at Government Model Boys HSS, Thycaud, and a resident of Pappanamcode, won the bronze medal at the National Sub-Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Rajasthan recently.

Athul, a sports enthusiast with a background in swimming and karate, commenced his powerlifting journey just a year ago with the encouragement of his father Sajikumar. “It was truly a delight to be a part of the national championship. I am happy and will strive for more,” said Athul.

“He used to lift me. That was his first step,” chuckled Bindu, his mother. Training at the Regional Coaching Centre Gym in Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium under the guidance of his coach, Jose, Athul quickly made a name for himself.

“Seeing him achieve so much in just a year is truly exciting,” said Jose. It was after securing gold medals at the district and state levels that Athul made his mark on the national stage.

“In just one year, he was able to secure the bronze medal,” said Bindu. His sister, Nayana, a degree student, has been a constant source of support, cheering him on every step of the way.