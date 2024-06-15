Wind wreaks havoc in Thiruvananthapuram's Vettoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was terrifying to see the roof of our housegetting blown... It all happened in the blink of an eye,” says traumatised Hassain S, a 35-year-old resident of ward 1 of Vettoor panchayat, who lost his house in the strong winds.

On Wednesday at noon, strong gusting winds swept through the densely populated fishing hamlet of Vettoor, a panchayat that shares boundaries with Varkala municipality, inflicting significant damage to property.

The sudden windstorm, which lasted nearly two minutes, uprooted and damaged around 400 trees, and destroyed around 40 houses within seconds.

Hassain lives with his joint family of 10 members, including four children, in a tin-roofed house.

“It was a normal day and my uncle and I were watching TV. The windows were open. Suddenly, we began experiencing a strong wind, and the power started to flicker. We had no time to respond and quickly ran out of the house, holding on to a tree in our compound,” recalls Hassain, one among the many displaced in the blink of an eye.

“The trees were swaying wildly, uprooted and crashing onto houses and properties. Fortunately, children were at school and women were out at work,” he adds.

Sabeer S, 25, was home alone when the wind struck. “I was upstairs when it happened and ran out of the house. My house has been completely destroyed,” Sabeer explains.

Panchayat vice-president Nasimudeen M says that the wind lasted less than two minutes.