Environmental film festival in Thiruvananthapuram on June 23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: FILCA Film Society, in collaboration with Bharat Sevak Samaj, is set to host the Eco Terra Environmental Film Festival on Sunday. The event will showcase a curated collection of notable films focused on environmental themes, spanning international, national, and regional creations. The festival will include both feature films and documentaries.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at 10am at BSS Hall in Kowdiar, and renowned filmmaker Shaji N Karun will inaugurate the event. Supported by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation, the forest department, the lottery department, the International Film Festival of Kerala, and various film societies, this festival aims to talk about the environment through the medium of cinema.

Sanjayan Kumar IFS will honour the winners of environmental film competition. Sabu Shankar, B S Balachandran, B Radhakrishnan, J B Rajan, and Anilkumar P Y will also be present at the occasion.

The festival will run until 9pm. Admission is free to the public. For more details, contact 8089036090 or visit their official website www.filca.in.