Vazhayila-Pazhakutty four-lane widening work to begin in August

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on the four-laning of the Vazhayila-Pazhakutty stretch on the will begin in August. The long-pending, ambitious project to develop the 11.24 km-long stretch on the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi interstate highway is expected to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the region.

Making the announcement via a statement released here on Monday, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G R Anil said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned Rs 928.8 crore for the project. The road will have a total width of 21 metres, with a 15-metre-wide four-lane road including a two-metre median and two metres of utility space on either side.

“The entire stretch will be developed in three reaches. The four-kilometre stretch from Vazhayila to Keltron Junction will be developed as the first reach. Civil works worth D79.4 crore and the construction of the Karakulam bridge has already been tendered and is awaiting approval from the state government,” the minister said in statement.

Around 7.81 acres were acquired for road development from Peroorkada and Karakulam villages, with a total of D117 crore disbursed so far.