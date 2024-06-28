Court orders further probe into ex-GST deputy commissioner's alleged wealth accumulation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Court of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge has ordered the Vigilance special cell to conduct further investigation into the allegations of amassing wealth against the former deputy commissioner of the State Goods and Service Tax (GST) department.

Judge Rajakumara M V has directed the Vigilance special cell to complete the inquiry against S V Sesir and submit a report within two months, following a complaint filed by George Varghese, a former staff of state GST department.

The complainant alleged Sesir acquired wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and used his influence to suppress complaints against him. The Vigilance conducted an initial inquiry in 2018 and recommended a detailed probe, but no action was taken. However, the Vigilance special cell, which verified another complaint in 2019, concluded that no further probe was necessary.

The complainant raised concerns about the Vigilance Director’s decision to accept the second report while the first report remained unresolved. It was alleged that the accused had purchased properties in the names of his wife, in-laws, and two female housemaids as benami and made substantial investments in constructing buildings. However, the Vigilance did not thoroughly investigate these claims.

In the verdict, the judge highlighted that the second report by the Vigilance omitted details about certain properties and their constructions.