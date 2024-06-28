Russian Ambassador debunks myths: Claims multiple negotiations with Ukraine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Rodion V Miroshnik has termed the reports about Russia’s reluctance to negotiate with Ukraine as a ‘myth’. He was delivering a speech on ‘Perspective of Russia and Ukraine Relations - Myth and Crime’ organised at the Russian House in the city on Thursday.

“Russia took part in at least six negotiation formats and hundreds of rounds of negotiations aimed at a bloodless resolution of the conflict in Donbass. These negotiations included Geneva format in 2014, Normandy format of 2014 to February 2022, and Paris summit of 2019. But the Kiev regime failed to follow the conditions,” he said.

“Kiev did not comply with the conditions and continued to kill innocent people in Donbass. The recent World Peace Summit did not discuss the draft peace plan put forwarded by President Putin. The Ukrainian President, through a decree, stopped the peace negotiation with Russia,” said Miroshnik.