Bibliophiles of all ages throng Pusthakolsavam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Till March 7, the Ayyankali Hall (VJT Hall) in Thiruvananthapuram will be the place to be for bibliophiles and enthusiasts looking for a dose of Malayalam literature.

Pusthakolsavam 2024, a book exhibition organised by Kerala Bhasha Institute (KBI) under the aegis of the culture department, is currently under way at the venue, offering Malayalam books of every genre. The best part: The books are available at discounted prices, from a modest 20% to a whopping 70%, ensuring that the love for literature doesn’t burn a hole in the patrons’ pockets.

The event, which began on March 1 and was inaugurated by N Maya, director, culture department, is also special for KBI. For the event is being hosted independently by the KBI, which until now preferred collaborative efforts.

On offer are an extensive array of Malayalam reference books across different genres. From translated classics to contemporary literature, art, science, language, technology, travel, health, agriculture, biographies, dictionaries, women’s studies, law, journalism, management, education, world history, tourism, cinema, music, and folklore, the exhibition encompasses the entire gamut of literary interests.

The event has generated immense interest among people of all age groups, but is particularly drawing in youngsters eager to explore latest releases.

KBI marketing manager Rahul Devraj said besides the exhibition, books can also be purchased from the institute’s website (www.keralabhashainstitute.org).

Beena C V, a KBI staffer, said post-pandemic trends have revealed a surge in the sale of science and agriculture books, indicating growing readership in the domains. “Exhibitions play a vital role in promoting a community of readers, providing a platform for like-minded individuals to connect and exchange ideas,” she said.

KBI has outlets in every district, where books from its extensive catalogue are available at discounted rates, categorised according to the State Institute of Language Category numbers.