Book by Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri was a poet of truth, love, morality and humaneness, observed writer George Onakkoor on Sunday. He was speaking at the posthumous release of Kumaranasan Vairagiyile Anuragi, the book written by the late litterateur on the life and vision of legendary poet Kumaranasan. Onakkoor released the book by handing over a copy to journalist and writer Sarita Varma at a function at Government LP School in Thycaud.

Sreevalli Publications, established in memory of Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri, brought out the book in connection with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Kumaranasan. It was officially released on the third death anniversary of Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri who had penned it after being inspired by various murals depicting the life and times of Kumaranasan, which adorn the walls of the Kumaranasan Memorial at Thonnakkal.

Dr N Mukundan, Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri’s daughters Dr N Adithi and Aparna Sreekumar, and Namboothiri’s son-in-law Advocate Venmani Radhakrishnan too were present.