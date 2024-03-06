Integrated Command and Control Centre opened in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated a slew of projects including the long-pending Rs 94 crores Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) in Thiruvananthapuram.

The ICCC that aims at hosting smart solutions to the citizens is expected to facilitate better service delivery, inter-departmental coordination, quick response to emergencies, real-time addressing of grievances raised by citizens, centralised monitoring of all digital services, better traffic management, management of street lights and more. Real time monitoring of CCTVs deployed by the Police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) can be tracked through ICCC.

In connection with the ICCC, ‘One City’ - a mobile application which will act as a platform for easy redressal of grievances was launched on the occasion. Besides this, the mobile application will provide real-time information on the availability of parking lots and more. The ICCC will also enable tracking of the efficiency of KSRTC buses in complying with the schedule. Around 500 GPS-enabled KSRTC buses are currently plying in the capital. The ICCC will also enable the monitoring of smart metres of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Smart metres have been installed in two out of the 100 corporation wards.