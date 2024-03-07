Demand for pet crematoriums on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In response to the escalating demand for compassionate end-of-life services for pets, the city is witnessing a surge in calls for the establishment of pet crematoriums. With pet ownership on the rise, pet lovers are advocating for dignified ways to bid farewell to their beloved companions.

While veterinary clinics offer euthanasia services, many pet owners are left grappling with the emotional and logistical challenges of their next step.

Pet lovers have been demanding a dignified way to bury their companions.It would offer pet owners a convenient way to handle the remains of their pets. “It should be a paid service. A land parcel of 200-300 sq.ft would suffice. I had filed a petition. A recent update on it by the corporation is that they’re searching for locations and maybe, to facilitate mobile crematorium. I hope for a quick action,” said Narayan Radhakrishnan, a lawyer.

Unlike the traditional practice of burying pets in backyard plots, cremation offers a more practical solution. Not every pet owner has access to plots for burial in their compound. Without a pet crematorium in the city, pet owners are often forced to transport their pets to less desirable alternatives.

In addition to serving individual pet owners, a pet crematorium could also collaborate with local animal shelters and veterinary clinics to provide end-of-life services for homeless or abandoned animals.

“We don’t know when it will happen. It should hopefully happen soon. It is a need; for pets are considered equivalent to children these days and it’s only a fair decision to implement it,” said Maria Jacob, member of State Animal Welfare Board.

The establishment of a pet crematoriums in the city is not just a matter of convenience but also about compassion and respect for the bond between humans and their animal companions. As the city continues to grow and evolve, it is crucial to prioritise the needs of pet owners and pave way for Kerala’s first pet crematorium.



