From leaf to heart

For the non-vegetarians, the menu would have a succulent omelette or a generous piece of fried fish. The entire spread would be packed in plantain leaves that could be disposed of after consumption in a manner that does not harm the environment.

The packing of the pothichor is what gives the menu its homely aura and aroma, says Anjana. Each of the side dishes is neatly arranged around the rice to make the spread appear as a single unit. It is so well laid out that while consuming, one needs to just mix the dishes into the rice with fingers.

The need to garnish rice with sauces such as rasam or sambar or even ‘morucurry’ (sauteed buttermilk or curd), which otherwise is insisted upon during lunchtime in most homes, seems redundant while treating one to pothichor. The whole bunch, even otherwise, gives the ultimate feel and heartiness of a comfort food.

Yet for those who still need something to wet their rice pack, a separate container is provided that would have well-garnished ‘morucurry’, which would leave a lingering buttery taste even after the lunch is done.

Some say the magic of pothichor is all in the toasted plantain wrap. Keralites always relied on plantain leaves for carrying food and looked for the slightest chance to dine on them. Even for festivals like Onam or on birthdays, and for steaming snacks such as Ada, these leaves played their part as a taste enhancer.

What makes pothichor such a power-packed lunch is its ability to take one back to one’s childhood days, says Anjana. This especially becomes evident during long-distance train travel. The grief of having to go away from home is lessened a bit by the comfort of the pothichor.

Recognising all these sentiments, many restaurants in the capital have included pothichor in their menus. While this trend is not new to local eateries, it is noteworthy that a five-star hotel in the city has also introduced the dish on their specially curated menu, a first for business-class establishments.

Executive chef Suresh Kumar from O by Tamara says the motive behind this concept is to include all the traditional flavours in one meal.

“Pothichor is not merely a meal; it’s an emotion, a journey back to authentic flavours, wholesome goodness, and cherished memories. This curated menu has attracted NRIs seeking a taste of home and foreigners eager to experience authentic Kerala cuisine for the first time.”