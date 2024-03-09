YMCA: An enduring legacy since 1873

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : At the Statue Junction in the capital city stands a building complex that looks modern enough to belong to the times yet dignified enough to reflect its heritage value. The YMCA in Thiruvananthapuram, celebrating its 150th year, is a 19th-century edifice that adds to the legacy of Thiruvananthapuram as a centre for transformation and development.

The YMCA saga started in 1844 in industrial London, where George Williams and a small group of his companions formed an organisation named the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), that quickly rose to global attention. By 1857, the institution made its way into India, establishing its first branch in Kolkata.

The YMCA journeyed further, moving on to the southern shores and setting base in Thiruvananthapuram. The groundwork of the institution was laid in 1873 by British national Mary Bourne, who came to the city as a part of the Zenana Mission.

The YMCA was first set up as a simple prayer group. From there, it has grown to be a pillar of community service. Like the Kolkata chapter, it also aimed at the objective of spiritual and social empowerment. Yet, unlike the Kolkata one, the Thiruvananthapuram chapter was established predominantly for Indian members.

“I joined the YMCA in 1970 when I came to study at University College. Later, even after securing a job, I continued to live in the YMCA employee’s hostel. In 1976, I was elected to the YMCA’s board of directors. My association with the body has been enriching. While some may wonder about the benefits, for me, it’s always been about giving back to society. The YMCA has provided me with the best opportunities for personal growth and development within a supportive community. Regardless of religion or background, the YMCA improves inclusivity and a sense of social belonging,” K V Thomas, former YMCA director, says.

The current space occupied by the YMCA was a grant on lease in 1917 by the then ruler of Travancore, Sri Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma. The 78 cents of land was adjacent to the Secretariat. Prior to that, the YMCA activities were conducted in a small building on the Museum Bains Compound that also had a hostel facility.