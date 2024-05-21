A high view of the world around from Nadukani

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Malayalam flick Shutter has lines as these in one of its songs:

"Nadukani churathinte nerukayil ninnukonden

Naadu kaanaan varumo nee thathamme

Swantham naadukaanan varumo nee thathamme."

The Nadukani Churam mentioned in the song a significant jungle tract that links Kerala and Tamil Nadu, probably akin to the famed Thamarasseri Churam of Malabar.

There is an interesting anecdote on its discovery, which apparently facilitated travel to the Nilgiris. William Campbell, a British government public works officer, unearthed the pass, aided by a tribesman and a pet dog.

The story goes that the British officer and his team got lost in the dense jungles of Tamil Nadu, in the area the tribals referred to as ‘Nadukani’.

The name eventually came to stay and now, the pass that links the forest tracts is known as ‘Nadukani Churam’.

Several such places bear the name ‘Nadukani’ in the Kottayam, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala, signifying the essence of the name carries more than just the place identity and suggesting a cultural connect.