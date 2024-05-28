City zoo says goodbye to its second oldest tiger Manu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo lost a 17-year-old Bengal Tiger named Manu on Monday due to age-related issues. Ever since Manu showed symptoms of being unwell, the zoo authorities had shifted him from the main enclosure to a special enclosure. Manu was the second oldest tiger in the city zoo.

Manu was born in the city zoo itself to Karishman in January 2007. Usually the life-span of a tiger is 12 years. But with expert care and nourished food, their lifespan in captivity would go up to 17 to 19 years. Dr Nikesh Kiran, the city zoo veterinarian told TNIE that Manu had issues with his liver.

“We diagnosed his liver issues last December. Since then Manu has been under special medical care. Prior to falling ill, Manu used to consume 7 kg of beef every day except on Monday’s when the carnivores are put on a day’s fasting. Following Manu’s issues with liver, he had difficulty in pulling out the meat from the bone,” said Dr Nikesh.

This led Dr Nikesh and Manu’s zoo keeper to provide him with boneless mutton, mutton soup and milk. When his condition deteriorated further, they fed Manu with forceps. The temperature in Manu’s special enclosure was maintained with infrared lights. He breathed his last on Monday at 7 am. Following this, the zoo authorities initiated a post- mortem as per the guidelines entrusted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The carcass was consigned to flames at a corner of the city zoo.