KABCO struggles to attract business models in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Agro Business Company (KABCO), formed to create a vital agricultural market in the state, is struggling to stretch its wings to attract business models. As part of its effort to attract private investment, the company has now changed the percentage of shareholding capacity of the financial institutions from 5 percent to 15 percent.

KABCO was formed in 2023 October as a public-private partnership company on the CIAL model with a capital of Rs100 crore to improve the markets of quality-assured agricultural value -added products.

It was also envisaged to establish and coordinate agri parks and fruit parks, to build up a professional marketing division, act as an agency for common branding for all agricultural products and to enable the participation of farmers in the state in national and international export and marketing.

The government had also transferred six public sector undertakings under the Agricultural Department to KABCO. They are Vegetable Agro Park, Idukki, Banana-Honey Agro Park, Thrissur, Coconut Trading and Marketing Hub Agro Park, Kozhikode, Mango Agro Park, Palakkad and Agritech facilitation centres.