‘Green declarations’ for waste-free state mark Kerala Piravi celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A slew of ‘green declarations’ were made across the state to mark the state’s celebration of Kerala Piravi (Kerala’s formation day) on Friday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Select markets, towns, public places, tourist spots, educational institutions and neighbourhood groups were declared as ‘green’ as part of the campaign led by local bodies across the state.

As many as 50,766 neighbourhood groups, 18,232 institutions, 903 towns, 6,952 schools, 537 public places, 458 colleges and 68 tourism centres were declared green at events held across the state.

The campaign had been launched on October 2-Gandhi Jayanti, and various initiatives, having the participation of different sectors, political groups, trade organisations, youngsters, government departments and voluntary participation, were undertaken as part of it.

The state has also mobilised resources through the Haritha Keralam Mission, Kudumbashree Mission, and Clean Kerala Company Ltd to work with local bodies to foster community involvement for ensuring sustainable waste management.