SMV school gate in Thiruvananthapuram being relocated to allegedly facilitate bar licence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The abrupt relocation of the main gate of SMV Government Model HSS has sparked allegations that the move is aimed at facilitating the issuance of a bar licence. The gate is being moved back from its earlier location as an extension of the perimeter wall in front of the campus, Yet, the wall remains untouched.

With construction progressing across the street on a new bar hotel, replacing a beer parlour, the shifting of the gate has drawn criticism. Concerned over the implications for the institution’s environment, the school alumni has voiced opposition and called for an investigation.

Deputy mayor P K Raju said he is unaware of the situation, adding that the corporation will not encourage such a relocation.

“I have not received any information in the matter. The corporation will not engage in such construction and will not support a relocation to facilitate a bar licence. I am not aware of the situation, but I will look into it,” he said.

As per regulations, a bar licence can only be granted if the establishment is at a minimum distance of 200m from a school entrance. However, the distance between the original school gate and the upcoming bar reportedly falls far short of this requirement. Even from

the nearby Overbridge or Ayurveda Junction, the mandated distance remains unmet. It is in this context that the school gate is allegedly being relocated.

The alumni also pointed out that the gate has been pushed back with the boundary wall intact. Members claimed that representatives of the bar had previously approached school officials, proposing the gate’s relocation and offering financial support to the school.