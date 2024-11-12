Thiruvananthapuram

Cotton Hill HSS champs at sub-district arts festival

It also secured the overall second place in the sub-district as well.
The students of Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School who secured the second position in the sub district arts festival
The students of Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School who secured the second position in the sub district arts festivalPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School became the overall champion in the Thiruvananthapuram South Sub-District arts festival. The school secured the first place in both the UP and HS categories.

It also achieved the second place in the HSS category and the second place in the Sanskrit arts festival for the UP and HS divisions. It also secured the overall second place in the sub-district as well.

For the past four months, under the guidance of festival convener Chitradevi and teachers Sajith, Aneesh, Kalalakshmi, Renu, Ajitha, and Amrita, the students were trained for the arts fest.

Principal V Greeshma, headmistresses G Geetha and S Anita, PTA president Arun Mohan, SMC chairman M S Brijith Lal, teachers, parents and trainers too supported the team.

arts festival
Cotton Hill HSS

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com