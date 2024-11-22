Mini DISHA expo kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mini DISHA Expo 2024, a state-level initiative for guiding students in higher education and career choices, is set to take place at St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday and Saturday.

The event, organised under the supervision of the district-level convener, features exhibitions by premier institutions, expert-led seminars, and career counselling sessions, all designed for students to make decisions about their futures.

This initiative is part of the broader DISHA Higher Studies Expo, conducted by the Directorate of General Education, Higher Secondary Wing, Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling (CGAC).

The event features stalls by leading organisations such as ISRO, IISER, IIST, IHM Kovalam, Keltron, and the College of Fine Arts Kerala. Participants like the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Central Polytechnic, and National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled provide additional resources and guidance tailored to varied interests and needs.

Seminars by experts are a highlight of the expo. Rajoo Krishnan S, former deputy director of collegiate education, will discuss public sector job opportunities and major entrance exams.

Sessions on short-term courses, overseas education, and new trends in undergraduate education, including dual degrees, will be held. Joy John, a state teacher award winner, will offer guidance on opportunities after SSLC.

The event will include the Kerala Dream Assessment Test (K-DAT), an aptitude test designed to help students identify their interests and career aspirations.

“At least 44 schools are participating, with each allocated a specific time slot to visit the expo,” says Radhika Unnikrishnan, Thiruvananthapuram educational district convener.

Students can freely explore the stalls, while the seminars require prior registration. The expo spans a wide array of fields, including military services, hotel management, accounting, and more.