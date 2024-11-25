Malayalam prof named best staffer among persons with disabilities for second time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second time, Beena Krishnan, a Malayalam professor at KVSM Government College, Nedumangad, has been named the state’s best employee among people with disabilities. This honour, previously awarded to her in 2019, will be bestowed on her again this December in Thrissur.

Beena is not only an academic but also the state’s first blind woman research guide, currently mentoring eight students. However, for Beena, accolades come with a bittersweet reminder of society’s perceptions of disability.

“People often assume that whatever we achieve is due to someone’s help. While I wouldn’t deny that entirely, isn’t everyone dependent on others for something or the other? The problem lies in the fact that when you’re disabled, society sees you through a lens of sympathy rather than equality,” says Beena.

Even as a student, Beena was determined to make Malayalam literature and history accessible to the younger generation. After her schooling, she joined Government Women’s College, where she immersed herself in literary classics and current affairs. Pushpa, her friend and companion, often read to her and has been with Beena since college.

In 2002, Beena began her teaching career at Neyyattinkara Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Her passion for the language led her to join the Chittur Government College as a lecturer in 2004. A decade later, she moved to Nedumangad Government College.