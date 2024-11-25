Malayalam prof named best staffer among persons with disabilities for second time

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second time, Beena Krishnan, a Malayalam professor at KVSM Government College, Nedumangad, has been named the state’s best employee among people with disabilities. This honour, previously awarded to her in 2019, will be bestowed on her again this December in Thrissur.
Beena is not only an academic but also the state’s first blind woman research guide, currently mentoring eight students. However, for Beena, accolades come with a bittersweet reminder of society’s perceptions of disability.
“People often assume that whatever we achieve is due to someone’s help. While I wouldn’t deny that entirely, isn’t everyone dependent on others for something or the other? The problem lies in the fact that when you’re disabled, society sees you through a lens of sympathy rather than equality,” says Beena.
Even as a student, Beena was determined to make Malayalam literature and history accessible to the younger generation. After her schooling, she joined Government Women’s College, where she immersed herself in literary classics and current affairs. Pushpa, her friend and companion, often read to her and has been with Beena since college.
In 2002, Beena began her teaching career at Neyyattinkara Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Her passion for the language led her to join the Chittur Government College as a lecturer in 2004. A decade later, she moved to Nedumangad Government College.
Beena strives hard for independence in her personal and professional life. She relies on assistive technology, including screen readers and audio tools, to stay informed and prepared. She spends up to 12 hours preparing for a five-hour lecture, ensuring her disability never becomes a barrier in the classroom.
On December 3, she will receive the state government’s honour, which carries a purse of Rs 25,000 and a certificate of recognition.
“I’ve always ensured that my disability doesn’t become a problem for others. I’m highly ambitious and constantly strive to stay engaged and productive. Academics is my passion, and I pour my heart into it,” says Beena. Her love for languages has driven her to pursue a PG in English at IGNOU.
Beena does not excel at academics only. She is also singer, a director, and a mentor. She is the director of ‘Hridayavani’, a platform for visually impaired persons to showcase their talents through YouTube and Telegram broadcasts twice a week. She also chairs the Malayalam Board of Studies for the newly-introduced four-year degree course and served as vice-president of the Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) for a decade.
Additionally, she led the women’s forum of KFB as its state president.
“My parents and family have been incredibly supportive. I want other people with disabilities, especially women, to claim their rightful space and make the most of the opportunities available to them,” says Beena.
She now plans to dedicate herself to community service in the field of disability studies. Through it all, her husband Suresh Kumar, a businessman, and son Sayanth B Suresh, a Class 9 student, remain her biggest cheerleaders.