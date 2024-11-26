Colourful start to Thiruvananthapuram District School Arts Festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram District School Arts Festival got off to a colourful start in Neyyattinkara on Monday. Around 7,000 students are participating in 254 events spread across 16 venues till November 29. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil formally inaugurated the festival at 3.30 pm at Neyyattinkara Government Boys’ HSS, the main venue. Non-stage events dominated the first day while stage events began by 4pm.

In the forenoon, the non-stage events held included painting, watercolour, cartoon, oil painting, and events held as part of Arabic and Sanskrit festivals such as essay writing, quiz, story-writing and poetry.

The main stage events included thiruvathira, vanchipattu, kathakali, chakyarkoothu, nangiarkoothu, chenda/thayambaka, chendamelam, panchavadyam, aksharaslokam, ashtapadi, koodiyattom, Sanskrit elocution, story-telling, Arabic song, ghazal, and recitation.

Besides Government Boys and Girls HSSs, the other venues include JBS, Neyyattinkara; St. Philip’s, Neyyattinkara; Town Hall; Town Lower Primary School; Scout Hall; and St Theresa’s Convent. Inclusion of tribal art forms is the reason behind the increase in the number of venues this year, the organisers said.

At the time of going to print, Kilimanoor sub-district was leading, with Varkala and Nedumangad sub-districts in second and third spots, respectively. Government HSS Kilimanoor, Government UPS Kattaikonam and Government Model Girls HSS Pattom were top three leading schools.

Student climbs pole

The festival courted controversy on day one after a student climbed up a 20-ft flagpole to fix the festival flag that was to be hoisted to mark the start of the fete at Neyyattinkara Govt Boys HSS.

The Class 12 student of the school carried out the risky climb after the rope got entangled in the flag pole minutes before it was about to be unfurled. This happened even as Neyyattinkara MLA K Ansalan and senior officials of the education department were present at the venue.

Arts fete reception committee convener Salimraj R said the organisers had dissuaded the student from climbing the flag pole and thought about summoning Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

However, the student, who is also an NSS volunteer, undertook the climb on his own.