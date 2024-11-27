Addition of six wards in Kazhakootam constituency sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent addition of six new wards in the Kazhakootam constituency in the draft for ward delimitation has sparked widespread outrage among the opposition parties in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Kazhakoottam - a fast-growing urban area touted as the emerging satellite city of the state capital - had around 22 wards under its constituency and the addition of new wards has irked the opposition parties who allege that the new wards cover areas where the CPM- led LDF has a strong vote base, potentially giving the ruling party an edge in the upcoming LSG elections.

As per the current population and number of households, each ward in the city corporation should have around 4,500 houses. The delimitation process was done to add one more ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

KPCC member J S Akhil, who hails from Kazhakoottam, said that the ward boundaries were demarcated in an unscientific manner. After delimitation, nine new wards were formed under the corporation - Kizhakkumbagam, Chenkottukonam, Karyavattom, Kariyam, Alathura, Kuzhivila, Ramapuram, Gowreesapattom and Karumam.

“Natural boundary rules were not followed and the entire process was done without any study. Ideally they should have formed a committee having representation from all political parties. They have cut down the number of coastal wards and many Congress-dominated wards have disappeared. The ward delimitation was done in such a manner to ensure that the LDF and BJP get their share of seats during elections.