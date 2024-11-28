Councillor ends solo protest after mayor, corporation secretary promise to resolve issue

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Overflowing manholes and drainage in Kunnukuzhy ward in the state capital is posing serious health threats to residents. On Wednesday, Kunnukuzhy ward councillor Mary Pushpam launched a solo indefinite day-and-night protest in front of the corporation main office demanding immediate redressal to the issue.

“I have been raising the issue for the past 9 months and the corporation is yet to take any action. Untreated waste and sewage have been overflowing from manholes and till this day no steps have been taken to address this issue. I will not end my protest without them giving assurance to fix this issue,” said Mary.

She alleged that the ruling front is playing petty politics. “I have been knocking on all doors and raised this issue even in the council. There are three public toilet blocks in the ward and all these untreated waste are flowing into the drain and the canal. People are suffering from all kinds of communicable diseases because of this,” she said.

An official of the health wing said that a report has been given to the engineering wing and the corporation secretary.

Following an assurance from the mayor and corporation secretary to resolve the issue immediately, the councillor called off the protest around 10pm.