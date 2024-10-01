Dhanoop Krishnan’s thriller novel released in T'puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Writer and former civil servant K V Mohan Kumar released Ninneyum Thedi, a thriller novel penned by Dhanoop Krishnan R S, at a function held at Semmangudi Hall of Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

State Institute of Languages (SIL) director M Sathyan received the first copy and SIL’s former director M R Thampan presided over. Bharat Bhavan member secretary Pramod Payyannur spoke on the occasion.

SIL research officer and Vijnanakairali editor K R Sarithakumari welcomed the gathering. The book, priced at Rs 160, was published by Pravda Books and is available online.