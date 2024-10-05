Thiruvananthapuram breathes heritage and art as Navaratri begins

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Navaratri festival is the time when music is in the air, and the winds bring in tunes of the nine compositions deftly crafted exclusively for the occasion by famed monarch-singer of Travancore, Swati Thirunal.

The venue where it is staged is one where history stays put. The Navaratri Mandapam is known for its natural acoustics and lighting, which allowed veteran court musicians (Mullammoodu Bhagavathars) to be heard with clarity by other learned talents in the assembly.

It was kind of a Carnatic jam session where each singer would pick up from where the other left, and the flow of ragas ensuing thus ended in a musical, melodious conversation.

The very thought of it is pure ecstasy to Aswathy Thirunal Rama Varma, eminent musician, and member of the erstwhile Travancore state.

He now puts together the festival during the season at the very stage where it has been held for over 150 years. Or at least, from the time the festival shifted from its earlier base at Padmanabhapuram palace where the famed Navaratri mandapam — a sheer marvel of Dravidian architecture — was the venue of the arts extravaganza.

The art performances were all before a shrine that held the idol of the Goddess of learning, Saraswathy, said to be the one worshipped by Kambar, the writer of the Tamil version of Ramayana, and handed down to the Venad kings.