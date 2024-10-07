13-year-old green anaconda Dil dies at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dil, a 13-year-old female green anaconda at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, died of age-related issues. It was undergoing treatment for a long period for a tumour in its tail.

She was brought to the city zoo when she was two-and-a-half years old from Sri Lanka’s Dehiwala Zoological Park in April 2014. With the passing away of Dil, now only one green anaconda, Ruth, 13, remains at the zoo now.

The authorities gave emergency treatment to Dil who was found unwell on Thursday. But it died at 5 pm within an hour of feeling unwell. Seven green anacondas were brought from Sri Lanka’s DZP with much fanfare in April 2014. Dr K R Nikesh Kiran, the veterinarian at the zoo, told TNIE that despite Dil showing age-related issues, she did not show any discomfort in having food or other activities.

“The cause of the death as per the initial postmortem examination is due to the swelling in the stomach. Usually, the lifespan of a green anaconda is almost 10 years. But if we provide expert care and attention at the zoos, then they can live for a few more years. Dil weighed 49 kilos and was 3.9 metres long. She was cremated at the carcass disposal pit at the Palode Chief Disease Investigation Office (CDIO) following the postmortem examination,” said Dr Nikesh.

He also informed that Dr S Aparna, Dr P R Prthyush and Dr G Ajith Kumar, who are microbiology, parasitology and pathology experts at the CDIO, did the postmortem examination. A conclusive report on the death of Dil can be ascertained only after the detailed postmortem examination report comes.