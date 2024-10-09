Hilly history of Kuravankonam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From local street food to juicy shawarma, crunchy snacks and chai, or ice-cold treats, Kuravankonam has it all. This little place in the heart of the capital city is the ultimate one-stop food hub. However, all this development in Kuravankonam came about very recently.

Centuries ago, this area was a hilly, elevated region inhabited by the Kurava community. The people here relied on hunting and cultivation. The word Kuram, meaning hill, highlights their deep connection to the terrain they called home.

In the ‘Ainthinai’ culture of the Sangam period, the land was divided into five regions based on topography, each named after a specific flower.

Hilly areas were called ‘Kurinji’, and the people there, ‘Kuravar’. The dry lands were called ‘Palai’, and its inhabitants, ‘Maravar’. The forest regions were known as ‘Mullai’, and the people there were referred to as ‘Ayanmar.’ The fertile riverine valleys were termed ‘Marutham’, and the people, ‘Velalalar’.

The fifth region, the coastal area, was called ‘Neithal’, and its people ‘Parathavar’ or ‘Paravar’, with Paravam meaning the sea. “These gotras were one of the key aspects that divided people during that time,” says historian Vellanad Ramachandran. According to him, Kuravankonam refers to the corner of the elevated area where the Kuravar once lived. “It is not the specific settlement of the Kauravas; rather, it signifies a corner of the hill where they lived,” he says.