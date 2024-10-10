Kerala Queer Pride comes to the capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 13th Kerala Queer Pride, advocating for change, unity, and a society free from discrimination, will take place from October 17 to 20 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Events will be held at various locations, including Gandhi Park, Bharath Bhavan, and Manaveeyam Veedhi.

This year, the Pride will feature a wide range of programmes celebrating LGBTQIA+ rights and culture. The programmes include discussions on queer community rights, a literary evening, film screenings, a queer student meet-up, cultural programmes, and a DJ night.

Members of the queer community, students, social workers, journalists, and supporters from across Kerala and beyond are expected to participate.

As a part of the four-day event, the first-ever Queer-Trans Student Meet-Up will take place on October 18 at Bharat Bhavan. This marks a historic occasion aimed at bringing together queer students from across educational institutions in the state.

The event is open to students from schools, colleges, and universities, as well as queer graduates, research scholars, and office bearers of queer clubs.

The Queer Student Summit seeks to unite students and create a more inclusive environment in Kerala’s academic institutions. Participants can register online.