Closure of iconic Swaraj Hotel signals change amidst Vattiyoorkavu Development Project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swaraj Hotel aka Chukkinte Chayakkada was hard to miss. Situated smack in the middle of Vattiyoorkavu junction, the wafting aroma of several fluffy, fresh, and flavourful delicacies was always a crowd puller. The insides of the tea shop bore a yesteryear charm, with food cooked in coconut oil served on plantain leaf strips.

It ran with high standards of hygiene, and proprietor Gopakumaran Nair made sure that every bit of the advice his father Chukku Velayudhan Nair passed on to him was followed to the T. And the tea shop continued to witness regular tete tete over a cup of hot tea and breakfast delicacies in the morning and warm snacks in the evening. And no one would pass by without packing the famous ‘Rasavada’ to take home. It never saw a slow day over the past eight decades.

However, the shop is now a memory for the old timers to recall. “Gopakumaran’s shop was taken over as part of the Vattiyoorkavu development project. My shop also comes in the project course, and I also shifted from the spot a few years ago. Sometimes, we hear that the project will take off, but it seems to be in fits and starts,” says K Jayadharan Nair, an entrepreneur who runs two business establishments in the area.

He, however, feels it’s all talk, and the project is just an eyewash. “I have no hope; we have been hearing this talk for the past 10 years,” he says. Regular commuters agree as they point to the bottleneck the junction turns into during peak hours.

But Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority (TRIDA) officials feel otherwise. A highly placed source in the authority told TNIE that the land acquisition process for rehabilitation of displaced is complete and works are in full swing for ‘meaningful rehabilitation’.