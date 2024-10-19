Elephantastic!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Set on the verdant banks of the Neyyar reservoir at the foothills of Agasthya hills, the Kottur Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has long been a popular destination for tourists.

As India’s first elephant rehabilitation centre, it offers visitors the chance to observe elephants in their most relaxed state — enjoying refreshing baths in the river, playfully splashing water, and relishing healthy food.

After being closed since February for renovation work, the centre reopened earlier this month, with new buildings, amenities and approach road. The centre can house up to 50 elephants, and will soon have a natural history museum dedicated to the pachyderm.

The roads inside and outside the centre have been concreted for ease of access. Each expansive enclosure, covering five acres, is designed to accommodate group living, particularly for female elephants and their calves. Each tusker is provided comparable facilities, with at least an acre of forested area.

Currently, the centre is home to 15 elephants, including seven calves under the age of 10. The oldest elephant in the group is Soman, an 87-year-old tusker, while the youngest is Aaranya, a four-year-old female who joined the group two years ago.