Three-day conference to mark centenary of K N Raj commences in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a three-day conference on Sunday at the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), celebrating the centenary of its founding director, K N Raj.

In his inaugural address, chief minister highlighted Raj’s contributions as an academic and institution builder. “Under professor Raj’s leadership, CDS conducted pioneering research on Kerala’s development experience, culminating in the renowned CDS-UN study of 1975,” said chief minister.

CM added that on Raj’s 100th anniversary, he prefers to remember him as the great son of Kerala who could broadly state his position on issues he thought as pertinent to the society.

“He believed in excellence of teaching within the classroom, but he also widened the frontiers of teaching and research to inventions in the field of citizen rights and challenged the conformist rule of the grammar of relations between people, civil society and the state. I salute the multifaceted personality who chose to come to his native state and contributed substantially to higher learning in the state,” added CM.