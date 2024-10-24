CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauds Kerala University achievements, unveils two infrastructure projects

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has commended the achievements of the University of Kerala in finding a place among the top universities in the country.

He was inaugurating two infrastructure projects -- a regenerative medicine and stem cell laboratory and two hostels -- on Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus. The projects were implemented as part of the government’s 100-day programme.

The chief minister recollected that he had urged Vice-Chancellors to ensure that state universities find a place among the top universities in the country.

The Vice-Chancellors implemented the task with vigour and the University of Kerala has excelled on that front, he added. The separate hostel for boys and girls was constructed using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board.

The regenerative medicine and stem cell laboratory was set up under the scheme called Performance Linked Encouragement for Academic Studies and Endeavor (PLEASE).

Higher Education Minister R Bindu presided over the function.