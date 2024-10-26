Kerala woman kills mother with daughter’s aid; both arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mysterious death of a 74-year-old woman in Chirayinkeezhu has turned out to be a case of murder for financial gain and the police arrested her daughter and granddaughter for committing the heinous act. Shikha, 55, and her daughter Uthara, 33, were arrested by Chirayinkeezhu police on the charges of murdering Shikha’s mother Nirmala.

The police said Nirmala was fatally strangulated by Shikha and Uthara on October 14 after a verbal fight between them. The police said Nirmala had bank savings to the tune of Rs 20 lakh, but she did not name anyone as the nominee. Shikha had eyes on that money, which Nirmala was not ready to part with. Shikha was also denied a share of the ancestral wealth and for that she harboured a grudge towards her mother.

On October 14, the mother and daughter had a quarrel and in the midst of that Shikha with the help of her daughter strangled Nirmala using a chord. They did not reveal to the neighbours about the incident and spread a rumour that Nirmala was ill and bedridden. A woman in the neighbourhood sensed that a fowl odour was emanating from the house and on checking, she found the three-day-old body in a putrid state.

The Chirayinkeezhu police said Nirmala, who has two other children, lived alone in her house close to Shikha’s and they had a strained relationship. “Nirmala used to buy food from a nearby hotel and did not eat from Shikha’s house. They were in bitter terms. The other two children are financially secure, but Shikha had difficulties. Over financial matters, they used to quarrel,” said an officer.