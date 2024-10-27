Vlogger couple found dead at home in Thiruvananthapuram; suicide suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple identified as Selvaraj (45) and his wife Priya (40) was found dead at their residence in Cheruvarakonam, Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

They ran a YouTube channel called ‘Sellu family.’

Their son, a home nursing trainee in Ernakulam, had last spoken to his parents on Friday night. Unable to reach them since Saturday morning, he decided to visit in person.

On arrival, he found the front gate locked but noticed the door was slightly open. After entering the house, he found his mother dead on the bed, while his father was found hanging in the same room.

It is suspected that the couple had died two days ago. Parassala police have registered a case.

Priya posted a YouTube video on Friday night. She last live-streamed on Thursday.

The local panchayat ward member told the media that the couple had financial difficulties.