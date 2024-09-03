Onam market: Supplyco to hold Deep-discount hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Supplyco Onam fairs will feature deep-discount hours from 2pm to 4pm, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil has said. During this time, branded products will be available at an additional discount of up to 10% on top of the regular discount. In addition, there will be combo deals and buy-one-get-one-free offers, the minister told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Onam fairs will be organised across the state from September 5 to 14. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the state-level inauguration of the fairs at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram at 5pm on Thursday.

The district fairs will be organised from September 6 to 14 and taluk fairs from September 10 to 14. Besides the 13 essential commodities with subsidy, Sabari and FMCG products will be available at a 10-50% discount.

Sugar will be available at all outlets. Over 200 major FMCG brands will be available at the Onam markets at discounted rates. A 45% discount will be offered on ghee, honey, curry powders, branded food products, detergents, floor cleaners and toiletries. Six Sabari products costing `255 will be sold at a discounted rate of `189.

Anil said that Supplyco has completed the tender process for Onam procurement. The corporation placed orders for goods worth `300 crore. The Supplyco has also decided to start five new outlets in Thiruvananthapuram.

Extra rice

All NPS (blue ration card) and NPNM (white ration card) beneficiaries will get 10kg of rice at a special rate of `10.90. The upper ceiling on rice supply through Supplyco will be raised to 10kg during Onam. One kg sugar distribution for yellow cover ration card holders will be restarted, it has been decided.