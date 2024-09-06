'Kerala has made notable strides in combating tuberculosis', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that tuberculosis is seldom discussed in public nowadays, as it’s often thought of as a disease that has been eradicated. Tuberculosis, he said, remains the leading cause of death globally.

However, Kerala has made notable strides in combating tuberculosis, achieving a 40 percent reduction in its prevalence over the past six years, he said.

Speaking at the health department’s programme ‘Advancing Kerala’s Fight Against TB’, Vijayan emphasised the government’s commitment to transforming Kerala into a modern healthcare hub. The chief minister spoke after unveiling the document ‘A Path to Wellness: Kerala’s Battle Against TB’, which outlines the history of tuberculosis treatment in the state. He also released a pamphlet in advance of the State Strategic Action Plan for TB Elimination 2.0.

According to the National Tuberculosis Survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Kerala has the lowest tuberculosis prevalence in the country. In Kerala, the disease affects 70 out of every 100,000 people, compared to 199 nationally and 133 worldwide. Additionally, the mortality rate is seven in 100,000 in Kerala, 34 in India, and 18 globally. Due to successful grassroots initiatives, the Central government declared 60 panchayats in Kerala tuberculosis-free in 2023.

The chief minister emphasised the need for continued efforts, suggesting that task forces should be established in the remaining panchayats to achieve more TB-free areas.

Health Minister Veena George highlighted that 445 private hospitals have been effectively integrated into the state’s TB elimination programmes. WHO representative to India Dr Roderico H Ofrin commended Kerala’s progress, noting that while TB elimination is achievable, the state will face challenges in the final stages that may not directly relate to treatment or diagnosis.