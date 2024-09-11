Royalty, boats & the curve theory

In the past, schools and offices would begin and end their sessions with a prayer called ‘Vancheeshamangalam’. The term ‘Vancheeshan’ was used to refer to the king. This prayer was dedicated to Chithira Thirunal. This marks the importance of ‘Vanchi’ in the region’s cultural and historical life.

Historian Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan also says that some historical documents hint that the name Vanchiyoor might be connected to the royal family. He says, “Vanchiyoor is one of the oldest areas in the city. When Thiruvananthapuram became the capital of Travancore, the village officer of Vanchiyoor wielded significant power, largely due to the Padmanabhaswamy temple’s location within the village.

He was the one responsible for arranging events like aarattu (ritual bath), pallivetta (royal hunt), and various other temple-related ceremonies. During Swathi Thirunal’s time, it was this officer who oversaw the formalities and arrangements of the Navaratri procession. Vanchiyoor was one of the most populated areas in the city back then. The Hazoor Kacheri, the old secretariat, was also located here, making it the district headquarters with several important offices.”

It is said that the Amayizhanchan Thodu, which has recently been a subject of controversy, flowed through this area. “It was a large canal, through which ‘vanchis’ or canoes navigated. That is said to have given the place the name ‘Vanchiyoor’. However, there is no documented evidence to support this claim,” Gopalakrishnan says.

Ramachandran notes that there are many places in Kerala associated with ‘vanchi’. “Kodungallur was earlier known by the name ‘Vanchi’, and there is a place called Vanjikuzhi at the foothills of Agastya forest in Kottur. Kottayam too has Thiruvanchoor, and in the Nedumangad taluk, there is a place named Vanchuvam. The important observation related to the name is that all these places are located near water bodies, whether through rivers, backwaters, or their geographical features,” he says.

“The word ‘vanchi’ also means ‘curved’ or ‘bent’, linking it to the name given to a traditional boat. All these names likely imply the presence of water bodies. The geography of Kerala is marked by long chain of backwaters and the sea. Roads were impractical back in the days. Travel was mainly through waterways.”

An interesting anecdote linked to Vanchiyoor is about the yesteryear ban of establishment of other religions in the region.

“This restriction was lifted after 1760. During the Dutch War, Marthanda Varma had captured Eustachius De Lannoy, a Dutch commander. After his death, his wife came to Thiruvananthapuram and requested a church for prayer. Thus, the first non-Hindu religious establishment was set up, likely in Pettah,” Ramachandran says.

What’s in a name

