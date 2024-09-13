SFI leader’s promotion to PG level at Maharaja’s College triggers row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SFI state secretary P M Arsho has landed in a controversy after a whistleblower’s group alleged he was admitted to the seventh semester (PG level) of the five-year Integrated PG course in Archaeology in Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, without securing the mandatory qualifying pass in the sixth semester exam.

Citing documents accessed from the college, the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) also alleged that the statutory requirement of 75% attendance for the sixth semester exam was also bypassed in Arsho’s case. The SUCC has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking Arsho’s removal from the college’s rolls and action against the principal for facilitating his continuance in violation of the regulations.

According to SUCC, Arsho, who had only 10% attendance in sixth semester, was termed a regular absentee student of the institution. “The requirement of obtaining 120 credits for admission to the seventh semester was violated as he did not even appear for the sixth semester exam,” the petition said.

The SUCC said since Maharaja’s is an autonomous institution, matters related to admission, attendance, promotion, conduct of exam and declaration of results are all beyond the control of MG University. This makes it very easy to violate all rules and regulations of the institution of higher learning, SUCC alleged.

According to SUCC, sixth semester exams, except that of the Archaeology course, were conducted on time. While eligible students of sixth semester were permitted to the seventh semester, allowing Arsho, who was ineligible to even write the sixth semester exam, is mysterious, it said.

A similar irregularity was carried out in MSM College, Kayamkulam, when another SFI leader Nikhil Thomas secured MCom admission even without a pass in the BCom degree exam. Interestingly, Maharaja’s College had earlier removed a second semester PG student, Amal Tomy, from the rolls on the grounds that he had only 13% attendance.

I’m exiting course: Arsho

When contacted, Arsho told TNIE that the Integrated PG course has the option to exit with a degree after sixth semester and that he was exercising that option. On attendance shortage, Arsho said he has paid the prescribed condonation fees to meet the 75% attendance criteria. “After meeting the attendance requirement, I have registered for the semester exam though I have not appeared for it,” he said.

Maharaja’s principal-in charge S Shajila Beevi said it was not mandatory to obtain 120 credits for entry into the fourth year of five-year integrated PG course. On attendance, she said the rules prescribed by the university were being strictly adhered to.