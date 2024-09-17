Land where the educated class settled?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Naadu vazhuka, nagaram vaazhuka, veedu vaazhuka, vithuram vazhuka....”

So goes a line often used in Theyyam. The word ‘vithuram’ here suggests something related to a location or settlement.

It is believed Vithura, located near Ponmudi, also implies a settlement with unique characteristics, rather than a ‘faraway land’ as ‘vidooram’ means in Malayalam.

“Vithura is an extremely scenic place, surrounded by verdant hills, but its historical relevance is also equally significant. It was a strategic spot that witnessed migrations of Veerashaivas from Karnataka, the Jains, and also shows a strong presence of Brahmin settlements. Even now, there is a spot in Vithura called Pottikunnu. Potti in the local tongue means Brahmin, and kunnu means an elevated place,” says Vellanad Ramachandran, an expert in local history.

As an allegory, Vithura could also mean a settlement or home of ‘vid’ or learning, again suggesting a settlement of learned people, as Brahmins of yore were considered to be.

There are also remnants of a strong Jain presence in Vithura, Ramachandran notes.

“There is a place called Makki in Vithura, en route to Bonacaud. The word ‘makki’ is a corrupted form of ‘margi’, or those converted from Hinduism to either Jainism or Buddhism,” he explains.