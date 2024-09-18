Trivandrum zoo and museum see massive turnout during Onam holidays

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The zoo and museum in the state capital attracted large crowds during the Onam holidays, despite this year’s lack of processions or illumination and government-sponsored celebrations. The two venues, which require separate tickets for entry, have consistently set records in ticket sales during the festival season, though this year saw a slight dip compared to previous years.

On the day of Onam, only the zoo remained open and it managed to collect Rs 2,53,280 in ticket sales. While on Uthradam, the previous day of Onam, both the zoo and the museum saw a combined ticket revenue of Rs 2,06,950. Despite the dip, Tuesday marked the busiest day in terms of ticket sales, with a large number of visitors arriving at both the zoo and the museum.

“Tuesday saw the largest crowd in days and managing the rush took some time. A revenue of Rs 4,99,150 was received in ticket sales. By noon, it came under control,” said the Director in charge of zoo and museum, Manjula Devi P S.

Authorities said that most visitors were locals and from other districts along with a few visitors from neighbouring Tamil Nadu. However, due to the absence of processions, illumination, and other government-sponsored events that typically add to the holiday buzz, the crowd was comparatively smaller this year. “The turnout and sales have been lower than last year, primarily because there were not grand celebrations this time,” added Manjula Devi.

Officials at the zoo said that measures were in place to ensure the animals’ well-being amidst the throngs of visitors. “Animals cannot be exposed daily to the large crowds. Since the zoo was open even on Onam day, we will be closing it on Wednesday to give the animals a break. Only the museum will be open for visitors on that day,” said Manjula Devi.